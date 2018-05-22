Hoping for Korean peace at a fake DMZ

Media player
Korea: Hoping for peace at a fake DMZ
After a historic summit, a replica of the Demilitarised Zone separating North and South Korea has drawn hordes of tourists with hopes for peace.
Video by Hosu Lee.
22 May 2018
