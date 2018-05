Video

In Manila’s Quezon City lies Van Gogh Is Bipolar, a restaurant which aims to make meals designed to help you feel good.

Jetro Rafael, who has a bi-polar disorder, says he cooks dishes designed to boost the neurotransmitters in the brain known to make you happy and calm.

The BBC Travel Show’s Mike Corey finds out more.

Mental health: Information and support

How food can improve your mental health