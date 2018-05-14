Volcano erupts as campers cook breakfast

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts as campers cook breakfast
A group of hikers on Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano had a lucky escape on Friday.
-
14 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-44116756/indonesia-s-mount-merapi-erupts-as-campers-cook-breakfastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window