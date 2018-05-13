Surabaya in shock at church bombings
Video

Family of six behind deadly Indonesian church bombings

A family of six were behind a wave of blasts targeting three churches in Indonesia, police say.

At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured in the attacks.

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country, has seen a resurgence of Islamist militancy in recent months.

  • 13 May 2018
