North Korean social media star
The North Korean YouTuber pushing for peace

Tthoyang is a North Korean defector who's become a social media star in Seoul.

She fled her home country as a child and now thousands of people online watch her talk about her experiences in the north and the south.

She told BBC Minute: "The most fundamental thing about my work is to make South Koreans realise the north and south are one people."

  • 11 May 2018
