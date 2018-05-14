The Afghan girls returning to school

Video

Forty years of conflict in Afghanistan has cost millions of children their education, particularly girls.

In the eastern district of Achin, schools stood empty for almost two years while so-called Islamic State fighters terrorised teachers and imprisoned women and girls in their own homes.

Now, a year after a massive bomb drove the militants out of the region, BBC Afghan’s Auliya Atrafi has been to see how life has changed for local children.

What is 100 Women?

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. We create documentaries, features and interviews about their lives, giving more space for stories that put women at the centre.

Follow BBC 100 Women on Instagram and Facebook and join the conversation.