Harassed at Myanmar's new year party
'We were sexually harassed at Myanmar's new year party'

Millions of Burmese love Thingyan, Myanmar's new year water festival. But some say all the fun masks a growing problem: sexual harassment of women.

Video by the BBC's Myanmar correspondent Nick Beake.

  • 04 May 2018
