Armenia's new president praises protesters

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Armenia's new president praises 'courage' of protesters
Armen Sarkissian, the new president of Armenia, has praised the courage of the protesters who forced his predecessor out of power, calling them "courageous and proud".
Serzh Sargsyan resigned as prime minister on Monday. He had taken up the post just a week before, in an attempt to hold onto power after stepping down as president.
-
27 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-43930200/armenia-s-new-president-praises-courage-of-protestersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window