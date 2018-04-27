Armenia's new president praises protesters
Armenia's new president praises 'courage' of protesters

Armen Sarkissian, the new president of Armenia, has praised the courage of the protesters who forced his predecessor out of power, calling them "courageous and proud".

Serzh Sargsyan resigned as prime minister on Monday. He had taken up the post just a week before, in an attempt to hold onto power after stepping down as president.

