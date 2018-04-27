Moment Kim Jong-un crossed Korean border

Media player
Kim Jong-un crosses Korean border for summit
Kim Jong-un has become the first North Korean leader to cross the military line that divides the Koreas, since the end of the Korean War in 1953.
He shook hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, ahead of their historic summit in the demilitarised zone (DMZ).
27 Apr 2018
