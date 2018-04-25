Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crossing Divides: Flirting across the India-Pakistan border
Anyone hoping to cross the India-Pakistan border faces huge bureaucratic obstacles in getting a visa. But mobile technology and social media is enabling Pakistanis and Indians to talk and even flirt with each other.
It’s something that has become increasingly popular amongst the gay communities in both countries, as Secunder Kermani discovered in Lahore.
25 Apr 2018
