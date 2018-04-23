Media player
Jacinda Ardern: I don't mind the interest in my pregnancy
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Arden speaks to the BBC's Lucy Hockings about juggling being a mother with politics, and how she hopes that one day it won't be interesting any longer.
23 Apr 2018
