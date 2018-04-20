Benazir Bhutto’s son on election commitment

Video

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of Benazir Bhutto, the two-time prime minister of Pakistan who was assassinated in 2007.

He plans to run for election to Pakistan's National Assembly in July and tells BBC Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi he is committed to realising his mother’s vision for a "peaceful, prosperous and democratic Pakistan".

