Boracay workers fear island closure
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boracay: Paradise islanders fear tourist shutdown

The Philippine island of Boracay will be closed to tourists for six months following concerns over the environmental health of the island.

President Rodrigo Duterte said Boracay was turning into a "cesspool", but the interruption is a huge worry for the people who earn their money from visiting tourists.

The BBC's Jonathan Head reports.

  • 19 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Timelapse of Philippines volcano eruption