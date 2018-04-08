Running in North Korea's marathon

Media player
North Korea: Runners take part in Pyongyang's marathon
Several hundred foreign athletes have competed in the Pyongyang marathon.
The annual race is part of celebrations marking North Korean founder Kim Il-sung's birth in 1912.
08 Apr 2018
