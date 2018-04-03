Sea ablaze off Borneo coast

Media player
Indonesia oil spill causes massive fire in sea off Borneo
At least four fishermen were killed when a large oil slick caught fire off the coast of the island of Borneo on Saturday.
Hundreds of people have reported health issues including breathing difficulty, nausea and vomiting.
Indonesia has declared a state of emergency to help contain and clean up the spill.
03 Apr 2018
