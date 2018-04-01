K-pop stars entertain Kim Jong-un
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife have watched South Korean K-pop stars perform in Pyongyang, South Korea's culture ministry says.

It is the first musical delegation to visit in more than a decade as the two countries on the divided peninsula prepare for a rare summit.

