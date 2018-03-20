Rohingya trafficking: BBC undercover sting

Media player
Rohingya trafficking: BBC team in undercover sting in Bangladesh
A BBC undercover investigator poses as a client looking to have sex with children in Bangladesh.
The investigator arranges with a trafficker for two young Rohingya girls to be delivered to a hotel.
20 Mar 2018
