Could a statue halt dynamite fishing?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The statue saving a coral reef in the Philippines
Eight years ago a statue of the Virgin Mary was sunk off the coast of Bohol in the Philippines to try to stop dynamite fishing because it was destroying precious marine life.
Now the "Sea Knights" have returned to see if it has been a success.
Video Journalist: Howard Johnson
Producer: Virma Simonette
Additional footage: Tim Consul, Rodrick Francia and Rex Villavelez.
-
20 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window