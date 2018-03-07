Buddhist rioters dispersed in Sri Lanka
Video

Police in Sri Lanka have used tear gas to disperse Buddhist rioters in the city of Kandy, who have been attacking mosques and Muslim-owned businesses.

They are defying a curfew imposed after a Buddhist youth died during an altercation with a group of Muslims.

