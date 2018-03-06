Media player
North Korea's Kim Jong-un greets South Koreans in Pyongyang
North Korean state television has released a video of its leader, Kim Jong Un, welcoming a South Korean delegation on Monday.
The South's officials made a rare trip to Pyongyang for the meeting.
06 Mar 2018
