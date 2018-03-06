Diver films sea of plastic near Bali

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Diver films sea of plastic off Nusa Penida near Bali
The Indonesian island of Bali is popular with tourists and known for its beautiful beaches.
British diver Rich Horner lives on a nearby island, and filmed himself swimming through rubbish in the sea.
-
06 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-43303523/diver-films-sea-of-plastic-off-nusa-penida-near-baliRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window