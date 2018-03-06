Diver films sea of plastic near Bali
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Diver films sea of plastic off Nusa Penida near Bali

The Indonesian island of Bali is popular with tourists and known for its beautiful beaches.

British diver Rich Horner lives on a nearby island, and filmed himself swimming through rubbish in the sea.

  • 06 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Plastic pollution has reached 'pristine' Arctic