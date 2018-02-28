Looking for the father who left us
Anthony Wong: Hong Kong actor on looking for his father

Anthony Wong Chau-sang is one of Hong Kong's most successful actors. His British father left home when he was a child. He says this left him struggling with his identity.

Filmed and edited by Zoe Chen, produced by Zhijie Shao and Heather Yang

  28 Feb 2018
  Asia