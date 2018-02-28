Looking for the father who left us

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anthony Wong: Hong Kong actor on looking for his father
Anthony Wong Chau-sang is one of Hong Kong's most successful actors. His British father left home when he was a child. He says this left him struggling with his identity.
Filmed and edited by Zoe Chen, produced by Zhijie Shao and Heather Yang
-
28 Feb 2018
- From the section Asia
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-43215669/anthony-wong-hong-kong-actor-on-looking-for-his-fatherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window