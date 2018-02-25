Sridevi 'paved way for Bollywood women'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sridevi 'paved the way for Bollywood women'

Tributes are paid to Indian superstar Sridevi Kapoor, who has died of a heart attack aged 54.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Feb 2018
  • From the section Asia