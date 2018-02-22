Wobbling over the world's longest glass bridge

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World's longest glass bridge visited by thousands daily
The bridge, located in China, is supposed to represent a dragon flying through the valley. It was opened in December.
-
22 Feb 2018
- From the section Asia
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-43158243/world-s-longest-glass-bridge-visited-by-thousands-dailyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window