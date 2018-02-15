How to get rich tossing fish at Chinese New Year
To mark the Lunar New Year, families in Singapore and Malaysia toss a fish salad for luck and prosperity. It's a fun - and messy - tradition known as lohei.

Video by BBC's Tessa Wong.

  • 15 Feb 2018
