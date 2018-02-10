The North and South Korean ping pong pals separated forever

Video

A joint North and South Korean hockey team is competing in the Winter Olympics - but it isn't the first time the two foes have joined forces.

In 1991, they sent a unified team to the World Table Tennis Championships. That was where South Korean champ Hyun Jung-hwa met the North's Ri Pun-hui.

The two friends led their team to sporting glory and were then separated forever. This is their story.

Interview by Woongbee Lee. Video by Jungmin Choi and Tessa Wong.