North Korea: Kim Jong-un and wife attend military parade
North Korea has staged a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the Korean People's Army.
It was brought forward from the planned April date but turned out to be relatively low-key after attracting some international criticism for its timing.
The parade came just one day before the start of the Winter Olympic Games, which will run from 9 to 25 February in the town of Pyeongchang in South Korea.
08 Feb 2018
