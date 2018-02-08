Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'N Korea's Ivanka': Who is Kim Yo-jong?
The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is to attend the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.
-
08 Feb 2018
- From the section Asia
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window