South Korea's suicide river rescue team

Video

Suicide rates in South Korea are among the highest in the world, according to the World Health Organisation. Meet the river rescue team trying to save lives in the capital, Seoul.

If you've been affected or need advice on any of these issues, then go to BBC ActionLine where there's lots of advice and information. If you live in South Korea, you can call LifeLine on 1588-9191 or the Suicide Prevention Hotline on 1577-0199.

Video produced by Patrick Clahane