How Tropical Storm Kai-tak lashed Philippines

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tropical Storm Kai-tak: How it lashed Philippines
Tropical Storm Kai-tak has dumped nearly 1m (3ft 3in) of rain on the Philippines, causing flooding and deadly landslides.
BBC Weather presenter Chris Fawkes takes a look at the storm in more detail.
-
17 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window