Stranded orca refloated

Video

An orca has been refloated after it was stranded on a beach in Marlborough, New Zealand, for 24 hours.

Department of Conservation staff and volunteers had tried to rescue the killer whale, but couldn't get it back to sea.

Medics monitored the orca overnight and the next morning, 25 New Zealand, American, Canadian and Australian army personnel came to help.

