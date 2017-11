Video

Manhattan, in what is now modern-day New York, was a swampy piece of land when the Dutch swapped it with the British 350 years ago for a tiny island in Indonesia.

Run island was prized as the home of nutmeg - a spice worth more than gold at the time. Its fortunes have since declined, but it now wants to show off its charms to new explorers.

Produced by Rebecca Henschke and Haryo Wirawan.