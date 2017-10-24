Meet Bangkok's all-female fight team

Video

Chamagorn Chairin, professionally known as Yodying, trains an all-female fight team in Bangkok. Female Thai boxers are still not allowed to compete at two of the country's main stadiums.

Traditionally, male Thai boxers receive an auspicious headband as a blessing from their masters. Often women don't get this until in the ring, which means they have to go under the lowest rope to enter the ring.

