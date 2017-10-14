Video

Muhabbat Sharapova recently won the hero of Uzbekistan award, the highest honour in her country.

She's one of the nation's most famous mathematicians, but despite her success and offers from top universities, she's stayed in her small town job in rural Uzbekistan - teaching the next generation.

BBC Uzbek's Feruza Rakhmanova asks how Ms Sharapova has overcome stereotypes in a deeply traditional country.

