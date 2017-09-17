'Suu Kyi can reverse Myanmar situation'

Video

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has "a last chance" to halt an army offensive that has forced hundreds of thousands of the mainly Muslim Rohingya to flee abroad, the UN head has said.

Antonio Guterres told the BBC's Hardtalk programme that unless she acted now, "the tragedy will be absolutely horrible".

