Rohingya refugees: Choosing what to save and what to leave
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have been arriving in a hapless state into Bangladesh with minimal belongings, gathered in a last-minute rush to save their lives from an alleged assault by Myanmar military and Buddhist mobs.
The BBC’s Shalu Yadav and Neha Sharma met the refugees in unofficial camps and asked them about belongings they were able to bring and those they had to leave behind.
Produced by Shalu Yadav, Filmed and edited by Neha Sharma
12 Sep 2017
