Video
The shared story of photographer Finbarr O'Reilly and former soldier TJ Brennan
Shooting Ghosts is a memoir telling the shared story of photographer Finbarr O'Reilly and former soldier TJ Brennan.
Brennan was deemed unfit to fight after a brain injury caused by an explosion in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.
Finbarr documented the event through his photographs and the two have remained friends ever since, helping each other deal with the mental trauma left by war.
-
10 Sep 2017
- From the section Asia