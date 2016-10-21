Video
Thai Boxing pulls in the tourist crowds in Bangkok
Muay Thai fighters have long pulled in local crowds to the fight stadiums but the sport is also now a popular must-see for many tourists.
The Travel Show's Henry Golding visits Bangkok's famous Rajadamnern Stadium to join crowds watching a fight - and gets roped in to a martial arts session in the ring with a professional fighter at a training camp.
