The 90-year-old man still searching for his family in North Korea

Video

Thousands of families were separated by the Korean War. For one man it may be too late for him to see his loved ones again.

In the past North and South Korea have allowed family reunions to take place, but as tensions grow between the two countries it is looking less and less likely the meetings will be revived.

This is the heartbreaking story of Kim Yoon-Jong, a 90-year-old man who is losing hope.

Produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov, illustrations by Sofiya Voznaya.