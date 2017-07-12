Sana Mir, Pakistan's female cricket star

Video

When women’s cricket was first introduced in Pakistan in the mid-1990s, players received death threats.

Since then the game the has come a long way. The team has gained recognition both at home and abroad, and is currently competing in the Women's Cricket World Cup in the UK.

Team captain Sana Mir this month became the first Pakistani woman to play in 100 one-day international matches.

She says perceptions have changed a lot - but there is still a way to go.

Video by Iram Abbasi and Olivia Lang