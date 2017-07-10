'Comfort women': First known footage emerges in South Korea

Video

The first known footage of what researchers say are so-called comfort women has emerged in South Korea. A government-funded research team discovered the 18-second black-and-white clip after a two-year hunt in US archives.

The term describes girls and women mainly from South Korea, but also from China and the Philippines who were forced into prostitution in Japanese wartime military brothels.

Activists in South Korea estimate there could have been as many as 200,000 of them.

Film courtesy of Seoul University Human Rights Centre/Seoul City.