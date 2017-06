Video

Around 7,800 New Zealanders have joined forces in Rotorua to attempt the world's largest haka.

The current Guinness World Record - set in France in 2014 - stands at just over 4,000 people.

Everyone taking part in the traditional Maori war dance was given a ticket, and the attempt was watched from the sky.

While the record will take months to verify, organisers are confident that they smashed it.