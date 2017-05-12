Video
A great-grandmother from India is winning hearts with her cooking videos. Mastanamma doesn't have a birth certificate to prove her 106 years but has millions of followers who can't have enough of her recipes and #GrannyWisdom.
Video journalist: Suniti Singh
Translation: K.R. Rajagopal; images courtesy of Country Foods
