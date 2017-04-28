Video

UN Human Rights Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein on dealing with the Philippine president's foul-mouthed insults.

UN Human Rights Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein is working to hold Philippines President Rorigo Duterte to account over thousands of alleged extra-judicial killings during his hardline anti-drugs crackdown.

But is it possible to conduct high-level UN diplomacy with someone who has called you a "son of a bitch"?

Lucy Hockings of BBC World News's GMT programme asked Mr Hussein.