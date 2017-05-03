Video

Footage shows the scene after sudden turbulence hit an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Bangkok on Monday. Russian officials said that 27 people who received fractures and bruising had not been wearing their seat belts.

Severe turbulence has left 27 people injured during a flight from Moscow to Bangkok, Russian officials say.

There was apparently no warning before the incident, which happened in clear skies shortly before the Aeroflot flight landed in the Thai capital on Monday.

The Russian embassy said while no one suffered serious injuries, those with fractures and bruising had had their seat belts unfastened.