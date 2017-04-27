Video

The BBC's Auliya Atrafi discovers so-called Islamic State is still active in the area hit by a huge US bomb.

The BBC's Auliya Atrafi has discovered that so-called Islamic State (IS) is still active in the area hit by a huge US bomb.

The weapon known as the Mother of All Bombs (MOAB) struck a tunnel complex in Achin district on 13 April and is reported to have killed at least 90 people.

But footage from the scene shows trees and structures still standing close to where the device hit.