Inside a Burmese rebel village

Video

The BBC visits a rebel village in Myanmar controlled by the Shan State Army North, one of the rebel groups who refused to sign a nationwide ceasefire agreement with the military.

Rebels say they have several thousand fighters, and control a small piece of land surrounded by army positions. Late last year, they came under sustained attack.

Our Myanmar correspondent Jonah Fisher managed to make it to the rebel village of Wan Hai and have a look around.