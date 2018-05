Video

The US has urged countries in south-east Asia not to turn back migrant boats in the Andaman Sea, where a humanitarian crisis is deepening.

Meanwhile the UN has described the policy of stopping migrants from trying to land, adopted by Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, as appalling.

Up 6,000 people, mostly Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, are thought to be stranded at sea with little food or water.

Naomi Grimley reports.