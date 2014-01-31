A look at the intricate art of Chinese calligraphy
Calligraphy is a big part of Chinese culture, seen on banners in China - and around the world when the Chinese New Year is celebrated.
The words on the banners have very special meanings, but not everyone can be a calligrapher.
William Poon has been practicing the art for more than 40 years - which he began as a hobby while he ran a restaurant business in London.
As he explains, the right mood is essential for putting the right words on paper.
