Wrestling has been chosen to make a return as an Olympic sport in Tokyo 2020, following a vote by members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

IOC President Jacques Rogge made the announcement in Buenos Aires on Sunday.

Several sports including squash and a joint bid for baseball and softball, had been vying to be considered for inclusion.

The BBC's Dan Roan in Buenos Aires said that the decision to include wrestling was not a surprise - and in fact the sport had only been excluded since February 2013.